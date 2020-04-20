CPD surprises 7-year-old girl for her birthday

By Olivia Gunn | April 20, 2020 at 10:46 PM EDT - Updated April 20 at 10:54 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For a seven-year-old Columbus girl, her birthday didn’t go as planned this year due to the coronavirus keeping her from celebrating with a party.

After her mother, Jessica Rowe, reached out on social media looking for first responders to honor her, officer Miranda with the Columbus Police Department made sure Emma had a smile on her face for her birthday.

Seven officers arrived with lights and sirens to surprise Emma. Rowe said it took a few minutes out of their day to do it, but it made Emma’s day.

Rowe said it was a small act of kindness that meant a lot to their family.

