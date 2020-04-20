Equifax: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Equifax Inc. (EFX) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $112.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 92 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.40 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.
The credit reporting company posted revenue of $957.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $919.1 million.
Equifax shares have dropped 10% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has decreased 13%. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $126.02, rising slightly in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EFX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EFX