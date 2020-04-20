Harris County woman deals with storm anxiety following deadly tornado one year ago

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - After severe weather hit the Chattahoochee Valley two weekends in a row, some people are experiencing storm anxiety.
One Harris County woman, who was displaced from her home after the severe tornado that hit last March, said her family plans ahead now.
Erin Powell has lived in the Columbus area her whole life, and is used to storms rolling through the Valley each year. After experiencing a storm hitting her home, she takes all severe weather warnings serious. Powell says her family gets a little uneasy during severe weather.
“Well, of course we get pretty apprehensive now, especially given what we experienced last year," said Powell. "We just try to keep calm and level headed and keep informed as to what the outlook is and make sure the kids are aware and make sure we have a plan in place, in case that possibility is there.”
Powell said her family started by preparing the basement with essentials, and keeping their weather radio near to hear all updates.
According to Harris County Emergency Management Director Monty Davis, people need to pay attention to weather alerts on their weather radios, their phones and their local news stations.
