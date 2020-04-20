Healthcare worker, sister of WTVM anchor battling COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The coronavirus is affecting several families in the Chattahoochee Valley.
Deborah Huling, a healthcare worker and the sister of WTVM anchor Barbara Gauthier, is fighting for her life. She’s on ventilator in the ICU at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19 just over a week ago.
The virus can be devastating for its victims but for families, one of the hardest parts is not being able to be with their loved ones.
The nurses and doctors at Piedmont have been extremely helpful at keeping Huling’s family updated on her condition.
