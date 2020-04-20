Lightning strike leads to weekend house fire in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Fire crews in LaGrange successfully extinguished a blaze at a home on Laurel Lane over the weekend.
Crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Laurel Lane at approximately 7:52 a.m. on Sunday, Apr. 19.
The homeowner reported that lightning had struck the home.
Firefighters could see light smoke coming from the home and found several small fires in the crawl space and under the floor in the laundry room.
The fire was extinguished by 8:53 a.m. Damages were kept to a minimum and expected to be valued at approximately $2,500.
