Quiet Weather Through Mid-Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After another Sunday of severe weather, things have calmed down on this Monday and will stay quiet through Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect a lot of sun tomorrow with increasing clouds on Wednesday. Highs both days will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Going into Wednesday night and Thursday, our next storm system will arrive, again bringing a chance of strong to severe storms. This looks like a much weaker system than the last two, but we will have to monitor conditions carefully as we get closer. The sun will come back out on Friday, but we will see another quick-moving system rolling in on Saturday. I would only expect a few showers and most places to stay dry with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s for Friday and Saturday. Look for a cool-down on Sunday and Monday with highs back in the low to mid 70s and plenty of sunshine. Another storm system will be poised to impact the area by the middle of next week.