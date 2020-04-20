Retired Columbus firefighter, paramedic creating masks for first responders

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A retired firefighter and paramedic has started making masks for some of her first responder friends in the Columbus area.
Now, Libby Green is now sewing masks for families and medical workers across the united states. After a positive response from people in the community, she began sewing masks Monday through Friday with the help of her daughter and granddaughter.
“My daughter and my granddaughter have been helping me. They’ve been actually, when I started getting so many orders that it was hard to keep up, they started cutting the patterns for me so I can just continuously sew. I start roughly 8 o’clock every morning and sew roughly until about 8 o’clock every night Monday through Friday.”
Green has been sewing since she was a child, and learned to make masks by downloading the pattern on the internet. She said helping one another keeps communities strong.
“If we come together as a community, we can get through anything. It’s when we isolate ourselves and only look out for ourselves that we have issues. Anytime a community come together and helps each other. We build a stronger bond and we get through the crisis," said Green.
All of the masks she makes are completely free. If you would like to help donate money for supplies, click here.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.