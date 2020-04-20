Georgia 219, River Road bridge closed due to high water

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia DOT engineers have closed the Georgia 219/River Road bridge over Standing Boy Creek.
This is just north of the Old River Road and Biggers Road intersections.
The heavy rains that moved through the area on Sunday night, April 19, have raised the water levels for Standing Boy Creek high enough to touch the bridge’s beams.
According to Georgia DOT policy, the bridge must be closed until inspectors can evaluate it for safety. State bridge inspectors are expected to be on the scene later in the day.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid that portion of the roadway today.
If an alternate route is needed, call #511Georgia for assistance.
