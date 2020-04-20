Severe Weather Comes to an End... For Now

More sun in store for a beautiful Tuesday, but running warmer with highs back near 80. Clouds return on Wednesday though ahead of another storm system headed our way on Thursday. We’re watching this next batch of rain and storms for any severe weather concerns too, so we’ll keep you posted on that. By Friday, another dose of sunshine is in store before we watch for another round of weekend storms – these don’t look quite as promising for severe weather as the batch on Thursday does, but as always, we’ll let you know if that changes. It looks like after a warm week, next week looks a little more seasonable for late April with 70s in the afternoons and 40s in the mornings.