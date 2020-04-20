Severe Weather Comes to an End... For Now

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a wet and stormy past 24 hours, the rain is finally coming to an end this morning with just a few lingering showers here and there. Some spots in the Chattahoochee Valley picked up an estimated 6-8” of rainfall over the past 24 hours, so there is also a River Flood Warning in place for the Chattahoochee River, which is at minor flood stage right now. The weather looks much quieter in comparison today with sunshine gradually returning as clouds clear out and highs topping out in the mid 70s this afternoon and conditions on the breezy side as we turn drier.
More sun in store for a beautiful Tuesday, but running warmer with highs back near 80. Clouds return on Wednesday though ahead of another storm system headed our way on Thursday. We’re watching this next batch of rain and storms for any severe weather concerns too, so we’ll keep you posted on that. By Friday, another dose of sunshine is in store before we watch for another round of weekend storms – these don’t look quite as promising for severe weather as the batch on Thursday does, but as always, we’ll let you know if that changes. It looks like after a warm week, next week looks a little more seasonable for late April with 70s in the afternoons and 40s in the mornings.
