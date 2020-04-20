Some Columbus businesses allowed to reopen as some COVID-19 restrictions lift

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some businesses in the Peach State can reopen as early as Friday, including gyms, hair and nail salons, and bowling alleys. Dine-in restaurants can also begin serving customers inside starting Monday.
Governor Brian Kemp made the announcement today as these businesses will have to follow strict guidelines.
“We’ve been out of work for over a month," said Amanda Collins, owner and hair stylist at Youtopia Salon.
Collins will be ready to welcome clients back at her Columbus salon Friday, but understands it won’t necessarily be business as usual.
“We’re probably going to be working a lot of hours, which is fine with me, just to make up the money because some money is better than no money. And the past five weeks, we’ve made nothing. So, I think it’s a slow process, but we are definitely headed in the right direction,” Collins said.
Collins said they will be following a strict protocol.
“We already have a sign we’re going to put outside that you’ve got to stop and wash your hands as soon as you come in. You’re only going to be you. If you have any other party with you, they’re going to have to wait in the car," Collins said as she explained a number of safety precautions they will be taking.
Hair stylist Johnny Webster with Jean Evan Salon said they will also be following a strict protocol.
“You don’t want to go back to work and your salon is slam packed and then next thing you know, you get in trouble and you have to shut down or something like that. We want to stay open as long as we can," Webster said.
Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson said Kemp has the advantage of being able to consult with some of the leading health experts in the state.
“We’re very hopeful that this is the right move and we certainly support what he’s trying to do," M Henderson said.
“With this industry, if we don’t do something now, we’re all going to go down a road that is potentially going to break us all, and we won’t have an industry," Collins said.
Collins said COVID-19 is leaving more than just a negative economic impact on her business.
“I’ve had clients just reach out to me just to talk on the phone. It’s amazing to see how many clients actually still like just that connection of actually talking to you," Collins said.
Georgia is one of the first states to announce plans to start reopening the economy.
“I’m glad that the salons are getting an opportunity to get back at work, but I think there’s a lot of pressure on them to do it right. As long as they follow the guidelines, we can begin to get back to at least some resemblance of a normal existence," Henderson said.
“It is kind of nerve-wracking a little bit just because we don’t want to have to go through this again. We would like to stay open and be able to make money," Collins said.
“Everybody’s going to have to do this together," said Webster.
Both hair stylists ask that people be understanding and patient as they work on re-booking appointments.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.