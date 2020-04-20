Strong winds from storm in Barbour Co. leaves behind damage

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - According to the National Weather Service, straight line wind of up to 85 to 95 mph during Sunday and Monday’s storm knocked over trees and power lines in Barbour County.
Residents said these storms sounded powerful.
“We were in the closet and had a mattress over us and everything,” said Eufaula resident Janis Brown. “I just knew the end of the house I was in was shaking. I could hear stuff in the bedroom falling.”
A huge tree in Bubber Youngblood’s front yard toppled over.
“You could hear the rain pick up, you could hear the wind pick up,” he said. “I hid in the closet, waited for all the noise to go away and after it did, I went outside with my handy flashlight and looked around.”
Brown said a huge tree fell right on top of her home where she was hiding.
"I felt this thud, she said. “I come flying out of my closet and went down to the other end of the house. It was unreal, it was just unreal. I was crying and throwing a fit. I think I had people more scared that I was actually going to have a heart attack.”
Barbour County Emergency Management Agency officials said there are no reported injuries from the storm and most highways and state roads are now clear for traffic.
Still, residents worked to clear the debris out of their yards and off their homes Monday.
“I got a little bit of an awakening when I saw all of it,” Youngblood said. “Well, better get my chainsaw. This is going to be one of those deals.”
Though officials said there are only a few homes destroyed in Barbour County, those in the area said this storm was a wake up call to always have a plan for severe weather.
“Definitely need to have a plan as to what you’re going to do, where you’re going to go," Youngblood said. "Have good insurance. You just don’t know what’s going to happen.”
