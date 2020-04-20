Suspect in Aniah Blanchard’s murder charged with assault after biting officer

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The man charged with the disappearance and capital murder of Auburn teenager Aniah Blanchard is now facing a new assault charge.
Ibraheem Yazeed was arrested in Florida in November for 19-year-old Blanchard’s late-October disappearance and murder in Lee County, Ala.
Yazeed, who is currently being held in the Lee County Jail, has now been charged with felony assault, according to Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes.
Hughes says that Yazeed allegedly bit a corrections officer in the Lee County Jail.
