Suspects arrested in Auburn homicide likely tied to additional murders, authorities say

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two suspects who are now behind bars in Lee County in connection to a murder at a landscaping facility may be tied to more violent crimes, including three more murders.
54-year-old Nancy Nash’s body was discovered early Friday morning at Creative Habitat’s Landscaping. Auburn police said Nash was an employee of the landscaping facility and is believed to have been killed by 32-year-old Derrick Hightower after an attempted burglary. 21-year old Kentrice Hill is also charged with murder in the death of Nash.
Over the weekend, new information came to light suggesting Hightower broke into a Birmingham home and shot and killed a man then stole his vehicle. A shootout with police in Birmingham left Hightower injured according to Deputy Chief Scott Praytor with the Birmingham Police Department.
“When officers attempted to approach the sedan, the driver of that vehicle immediately opened fire on the officers,” he said.
Prior to the homicide in Birmingham, Praytor said Hightower is also likely tied to other murders in Dadeville.
“Information that has been gathered suggests that the suspect is tied to the homicide in Auburn and possibly related to a couple of homicides they had in Dadeville, as well as a few other robberies in the state,” he said.
Hightower is also charged with a string of robberies along U.S. Highway 280.
