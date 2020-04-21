Army to resume moving future soldiers to Ft. Benning

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning announced it will resume shipping all future soldiers effective April 20.
This includes soldiers scheduled to report to the Maneuver Center of Excellence’s (MCOE) one-station unit training brigades.
A two-week tactical pause was in place to ensure COVID-19 mitigation measures were operating effectively at all Army training centers.
The future solders will continue to travel to Fort Benning, execute their training, and move to their future duty assignments. Maj. Gen. Gary M Brito, commanding general of MCOE said the Army will continue to protect the health of the force and maintain operation readiness.
Several protocols and been put in place to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19 within training environments.
In the two weeks leading up to their scheduled ship dates, future soldiers will be screened for symptoms and possible COVID-19 exposure. They will also be assessed upon arrival at their training centers.
