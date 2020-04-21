Gov. Ivey, state health officer to hold news conference at 11 a.m.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As of Tuesday morning, there have been 144 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 in Alabama, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Gov. Kay Ivey will hold a joint news conference with State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and other state officials at 11 a.m. Tuesday to update the public on the state’s response to COVID-19.
WSFA 12 News will cover this news conference live on air, online and on our WSFA 12 News app.
Alabama is under a statewide stay at home order requiring all nonessential businesses to remain closed. It is set to expire May 1. The governor said she and Harris would review the order on or before April 28.
Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth is calling on the governor to reopen some businesses immediately and others in phases in May. The recommendations were made in a report released Friday.
Ivey responded to the report Friday by thanking Ainsworth and saying reopening the state would be a gradual process. She has also said more COVID-19 testing is essential to safely reopening businesses.
According to the governor’s office, the state is working to increase COVID-19 testing capacity, especially in rural areas.
“To regain a fully functioning economy, increasing our testing capacity is a must, and the Ivey Administration, along with our private partners, will continue exhausting all efforts to make this a reality,” said Gina Maiola, Gov. Kay Ivey’s press secretary.
According to the latest numbers from ADPH, there are more than 5,000 confirmed cases of the respiratory virus in Alabama. Over 48,000 people have been tested across the state and 173 deaths have been reported but not all have been confirmed to have been related to the virus.
These are the latest deaths by county:
- Autauga -1
- Baldwin- 3
- Calhoun- 3
- Chambers - 13
- Clark -1
- Colbert - 1
- Coosa -1
- Dallas- 2
- Dekalb- 2
- Elmore- 1
- Etowah - 7
- Hale -1
- Houston -2
- Jackson - 2
- Jefferson - 16
- Lauderdale - 2
- Lee - 14
- Macon - 2
- Madison - 4
- Marengo- 2
- Marshall - 3
- Marengo - 2
- Marion - 5
- Mobile - 28
- Monroe- 1
- Montgomery - 3
- Randolph - 3
- Shelby - 6
- Tallapoosa - 11
- Washington - 1
- Wilcox- 1
According to ADPH, reported deaths represent the number of individuals who have a positive lab result and are now deceased. To count a person who died from COVID-19 disease, the medical record of the deceased person has to be reviewed by a physician and the Infectious Disease and Outbreak staff.
Once a review is complete, if the death is attributed to COVID-19, the individual will be added to the official death count. The reported deaths total is a cumulative number and does not decrease once a death has been confirmed to be from COVID-19.
The ADPH website now shows additional data elements to describe the state residents who are affected by COVID-19, including age, sex, race, and ethnicity. The website also shows clinical and epidemiologic characteristics of patients, including the number of patients in the ICU and on mechanical ventilation.
To view the data, look for the “Case Characteristics” section under the “Current Situation in Alabama” headline at this link.
RESOURCES FOR ASSISTANCE:
If you are looking for food, work, or other assistance during the pandemic, check out the resources available HERE.
State officials opened a toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.