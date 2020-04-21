East Ala. restaurant owners have different plans for when, how to reopen

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Restaurant owners in East Alabama have different ideas of when they should reopen to dine-in service.
With Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announcing restaurants in the state can open for dine-in beginning Monday, some are wondering if Alabama will eventually follow suit.
Some restaurant owners said they’re ready to open as soon as possible and that they need business to return to normal, even with some adjustments for social distancing. Others said it’s premature, and they won’t be opening for another month or two, regardless of what Alabama’s governor decides.
Breezeway, a restaurant in Downtown Opelika, like many other restaurants, has been solely operating on curbside pickup, to go, and delivery.
One of the owners, Gena Henley, said they can feel the impacts of this change in how they do business.
“We’re doing about half of what we usually do,” Henley said.
Alabama’s lieutenant governor is recommending restaurants be allowed to open immediately in the state. Henley, if authorized, said they would happily open dine-in again, following the necessary sanitizing and social distancing guidelines.
“We’re ready to open,” Henley said. “I’ll just be honest. We’re ready to open. And our customers are ready, I know.”
But the owner of The Hound and The Depot in Auburn said they won’t open up until mid-May or early June, even if Alabama Governor Kay Ivey were to lift restrictions throughout the state sooner.
“I’m not going to do it just because the governor says it’s best for the economy,” said owner Matt Poirier. “There’s incredible deficiency in testing, both for the virus and its accuracy and availability, and of course in testing for antibodies and knowing who’s had it.”
He said he’s helped his workers get unemployment benefits and is concerned about their safety and the safety of customers if they open too soon.
“It’s hard to social distance in a restaurant as a worker,” he said. “The lens I look through is, we’ll figure out the money. I’m not worried about that. The people’s lives you can’t bring back. You can’t fix that.”
Ivey said the state’s stay at home order is still effect now and will last through the end of April.
