Flat Rock Park is open, but director of Parks and Rec. encouraging folks to stay away

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As the weather warms up and the sun is shining, many folks want to enjoy the outdoors but are limited in what they can do during the shelter-in-place orders.
While the goal is for people to shelter-in-place as much as possible, some people need to get outside and get some exercise in. Parks are just the place to do that as long as you can stay reasonably far from others doing the same thing, which some say is the problem in the first place.
A lock and chain greet community members wanting to enter Flat Rock Park in Columbus. However, that is not stopping park goers from parking their cars outside and sliding in.
“I see a lot more people here since everything is closed down," one park-goer said.
Columbus Parks and Recreation Director Holli Browder said the closed gates are an effort to limit the number of people inside the park. While trails are open, amenities like playgrounds, restrooms and pavilions are not.
“Several weeks ago we closed Flat Rock Park to limit vehicular traffic and to make sure we were following those guidelines and that’s what we’re still doing at this point," Browder said. "Asking people, as the mayor has said, please stay home. We don’t necessarily want people out to go to the parks or just to go out, we would really like people to stay home.”
For anyone daring to leave their home during the shelter-in-place order to hit the park, there are rules: no groups of 10 people or more, and you must keep social distance. Some folks out on the gravel Tuesday report even though there are 20 cars parked out front... it’s not packed.
“Once you’re in the park you barely notice anyone," one runner said.
“I would just say choose the time that you come wisely," a biker added, "remember to keep your distance and just no physical contact.”
“It’s always good to come out and get some fresh air," a walker said.
But just because you can go out and get some fresh air, doesn’t exactly mean you should.
“People again need to stay safe, they need to stay in and stay home as much as possible," Browder said.
So in essence, just because you can go walk around the park -- doesn't mean you should.
With the governor opening up the state slowly, Browder said she’s waiting on guidance from the mayor before unlocking the gates.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.