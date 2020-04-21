Gov. Kemp’s plan for reopening businesses has mixed support from Columbus business owners

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Certain businesses will be allowed to reopen in the Peach State as early as Friday.
The governor announced his plans Monday to slowly start reopening the economy.
The first places able to reopen in Georgia are businesses the governor says have not been able to keep up with minimum operations many other businesses have been able to under shelter-in-place guidelines. Governor Brian Kemp says these businesses will have to follow restrictions including Minimum Basic Operations.
“The entities which I am reopening are not opening as business as usual,” Kemp said Monday as he announced his plans to slowly start reopening the economy.
Minimum Basic Operations include taking employees’ temperatures, thorough cleaning, and separating work spaces by at least six feet.
Kemp said places of worship will be allowed to hold in-person services, but they must follow strict social distancing protocols.
“We’re just airing on the side of caution," said Pastor Adrian Chester of Greater Beallwood Baptist Church in Columbus.
Chester said they will continue worship virtually for at least another month or so.
“From a pastoral perspective, I believe it’s a tad-bit premature to give people that leeway, especially since it is evident that there has not been adequate testing and that this virus is asymptomatic," Chester explained.
Chester said they will re-evaluate once COVID-19 numbers start going down in Columbus, the state, and the nation.
Georgia businesses allowed to reopen Friday include gyms.
“I am no way shape or form currently ready to reopen. It’s just impossible and the government said that we can, but there’s no practical things been in place to ensure that we can do that," said Vincent Turner, owner of Hybrid Fitness in Columbus.
Nail and hair salons as well as barbers are also allowed to reopen Friday.
“Instantly I realized we would not be able to effectively perform services, not at the level we’re used to with practicing social distancing," said Kim Palmer with 5Fourteen Hair in Columbus.
“With this industry, if we don’t do something now, we’re all going to go down a road that is potentially going to break us all. And we won’t have an industry so, I think it was a great thing that he did," said Youtopia Salon Owner Amanda Collins who plans to reopen her Columbus salon.
Movie theaters and restaurants can reopen next Monday. With steps being made to reopen the Georgia’s economy, the governor urges Georgians to continue sheltering-in-place as much as possible.
He also said to limit travel and who goes with you to run errands. Kemp is asking Georgians to wear face masks in public if possible.
Kemp’s order allowing certain businesses to re-open takes precedent over any local rules that would keep them closed.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.