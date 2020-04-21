Harris County High School designated as temporary facility for judicial business

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Harris County High School has been temporarily designated as the facility to conduct judicial business in the county.
Effective March 14, 2020, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Georgia determined a statewide judicial emergency exists. The nature of the judicial emergency is the continued transmission of COVID-19 throughout Harris County and the potential for infection of those who are required to appear in court.
Use of Harris County High School will go into effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 22 until 8 p.m. Thursday, May 7 as the judicial emergency has made access to the Harris County Courthouse impossible or impractical.
See order of the designation below:
