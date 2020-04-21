House Democrats ask Ga. governor to retract order to lift COVID-19 restrictions

By Olivia Gunn | April 21, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT - Updated April 22 at 12:04 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia is making national headlines and Governor Brian Kemp is facing backlash for his decision to start reopening the state’s economy later this week.

According to Representative Carolyn Hugley, most, if not all members of the House Democratic Caucus, signed a letter asking Kemp to rescind his executive order to reopen certain businesses starting Friday. The letter also asks to remove the restrictions on cities and counties, stripping them from having additional restrictions beyond those listed by the governor.

