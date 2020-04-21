Meriwether Co. man arrested by GBI on child sexual exploitation charges

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A Meriwether County man is behind bars after being arrested on multiple child sex crime charges by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Robert Louis “Trey” Nasdeo III of Warm Springs was charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of children on Saturday, Apr. 18.
The arrest came as a result of an ongoing investigation into the possible sexual exploitation of children via an online service by Nasdeo.
Nasdeo was arrested with the help of the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office and is currently being held in the Meriwether County Jail.
This investigation is part of an ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force to identify those involved in the child pornography trade and the online sexual exploitation of children.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.