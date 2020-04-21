Over 600 MCSD employees to receive hazard pay during COVID-19 outbreak

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Though school is currently out for the year because of the COVID-19 outbreak, more than 600 Muscogee County School District employees still working will start receiving hazard pay.
The Muscogee County School Board has unanimously decided to offer hazard pay to essential workers on the frontlines, like bus drivers and nutritional staff working to make sure students are fed.
MCSD Superintendent Dr. David Lewis says that these workers will receive and extra $50 per day with a retroactive start date of Mar. 17. The pay will last through the end of April, but could be extended, according to Dr. Lewis.
“When we needed them most, they stepped up, they volunteered to help us to ensure our children received the needs, received the services they need to be successful in their educational program whether it be instructional program or food service. These are all frontline workers, they interface with the public and we just felt like it was important to say thank you and show our gratitude," said Dr. Lewis.
Muscogee County is one of the first school districts in the state of Georgia to offer hazard pay to workers.
Dr. Lewis says the additional pay is being funded by the federal CARES act and that workers could begin to see the increase in pay in their paychecks soon.
