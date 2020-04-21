Piedmont Healthcare expands COVID-19 testing in Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Healthcare is expanding COVID-19 testing efforts in Georgia as it is now able to process tests at each of its 11 hospitals.
Cindy McGarr, Piedmont Columbus Regional lab director, said they’re able to get a test result out within one hour.
McGarr said Piedmont is also able to test laboring mothers and patients who will be discharged to a long-term care facility.
"As we expand and we have more tests available, I think it will be used for many different reasons, to allow people to come have surgeries again, to get us all back to normal,” said McGarr.
McGarr said the faster turnaround on COVID-19 tests helps preserve the highly demanded personal protective equipment for front line healthcare workers. It also helps get patients who test positive into a designated safe area more quickly.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.