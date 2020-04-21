Quiet and Sunny for Now, But More Storms on the Horizon

The Valley is once again under a Level 3/5 risk to see strong to severe storms during the day Thursday (so at least not during the nighttime hours). The rough time frame for now looks to be from 6AM - 6PM EDT, but we’ll get a better idea of that as we get closer to the event. For now, damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes all look to be on the table again, especially during the afternoon hours when the atmosphere looks most primed for a severe threat. So, you know the drill: have a way to receive warnings for both severe thunderstorms and tornadoes, and have your action plan to seek safe shelter, especially if you live in a mobile home or upper floor of an apartment.