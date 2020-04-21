Quiet and Sunny for Now, But More Storms on the Horizon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tuesday is shaping up to be another gorgeous spring day across the Valley, and Wednesday doesn’t look too shabby either. High temperatures will get to around 80 each afternoon with patchy fog the only issue on otherwise crisp and clear mornings. More clouds move back in Wednesday afternoon though ahead of our next storm system pegged to arrive on Thursday.
The Valley is once again under a Level 3/5 risk to see strong to severe storms during the day Thursday (so at least not during the nighttime hours). The rough time frame for now looks to be from 6AM - 6PM EDT, but we’ll get a better idea of that as we get closer to the event. For now, damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes all look to be on the table again, especially during the afternoon hours when the atmosphere looks most primed for a severe threat. So, you know the drill: have a way to receive warnings for both severe thunderstorms and tornadoes, and have your action plan to seek safe shelter, especially if you live in a mobile home or upper floor of an apartment.
Storms should come to an end by Friday morning, and we turn briefly dry and sunny again before another chance of showers and storms on Saturday. At this time, we don’t anticipate any severe weather concerns then, and there’s a good chance most of us will stay dry. The best news of all in the forecast is that this upcoming Sunday and Monday look quiet, sunny, and dry with temperatures more seasonable in the 70s and lows down to the 50s in the mornings next week.
