Quiet Wednesday Ahead; Severe Weather Looms Again Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wednesday will be a day with increasing clouds ahead of our next storm system, but we expect rain-free conditions and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Rain and storms will return on Thursday - some could be strong to severe, but exactly how things play out will depend a lot on small-scale factors that really won’t come into focus until early Thursday. At the moment, there could be two rounds of storms - one in the morning, and another in the afternoon. The risk of damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes will be with us, and you’ll want to make sure you have a way to get watches and warnings through the day. We will clear out on Friday with highs in the 80s before dealing with one more round of rain on Saturday. Many spots may end up staying dry, and then cooler and drier air will move in Sunday and stick around through early next week. Highs will drop back to the low and mid 70s on Sunday and Monday with lows in the 40s and 50s Monday and Tuesday mornings. Look for another decent chance of rain and storms by Wednesday of next week.