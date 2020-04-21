Tuesday COVID-19 data released by Phoebe Putney

“While we have successfully slowed the rate of COVID-19 transmission in our area, we know there are still significant numbers of COVID-positive individuals in our community, "Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said. "We worry that if people start returning to large gatherings too soon, we could see another ‘super-spreader event’ where a lot of people contract the virus. We certainly don’t want that to happen. Even as our state begins to open back up, people need to be smart and continue to take proper precautions to protect themselves from coronavirus.”