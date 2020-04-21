Tuesday COVID-19 data released by Phoebe Putney

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital released its Tuesday COVID-19 numbers.
As of noon Tuesday, these were all Phoebe Putney-related COVID-19 test results:
- Total Positive Results – 2,113
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 72
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 16
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 101
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center - 27
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 2
- Total Patients Awaiting Test Results – 145
- Total Negative Results – 3,921
- Total Patients Recovered – 1,421
In the last 24 hours, Phoebe received 79 test results throughout the health system. That number includes 56 negative results and 24 positives, including five additional deaths of positive COVID-19 patients.
“While we have successfully slowed the rate of COVID-19 transmission in our area, we know there are still significant numbers of COVID-positive individuals in our community, "Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said. "We worry that if people start returning to large gatherings too soon, we could see another ‘super-spreader event’ where a lot of people contract the virus. We certainly don’t want that to happen. Even as our state begins to open back up, people need to be smart and continue to take proper precautions to protect themselves from coronavirus.”
Phoebe encourages everyone to strictly adhere to the following coronavirus prevention tips:
- Wear a mask at work and in public at all times.
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water or use hand sanitizer often.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Do not congregate in groups and always maintain a distance of six feet from others when you are in public.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces often.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.