Waiting for the call

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Essang Bassey has been playing the waiting game at home in Columbus the past few weeks – waiting for the 2020 NFL Draft.
“Since I’ve been back in Columbus, I’ve been getting my workouts in any way I can,” Bassey said, “coming down to the field and different facilities and just trying to get the work done.”
Doing the work is how the former Columbus High Blue Devil put himself on the NFL’s radar. Bassey earned a starting cornerback spot at Wake Forest as a sophomore, starting all 39 games the past three seasons, racking up 228 tackles, 5 interceptions, and 45 pass breakups while earning team captain status as a senior.
“Wake Forest was a great experience,” said Bassey. “I was able to play the high level football, compete with the best. I grew mentally, physically, spiritually, everything there. I started playing early in my career and so I had to grow up quick. I was blessed to get thrown into the fire because I think it really helped me and got me to where I am now.”
And it got him to where he was in January and February -- first at the Senior Bowl, a week of practicing with NFL coaching staffs in Mobile, then at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, where he impressed with his 40 times and other measurables. But more importantly, Bassey was able to do one-on-ones with NFL teams, something that the pandemic shut down immediately after the Combine.
“I was blessed to do those things, Senior Bowl and Combine, before all this coronavirus stuff hit so teams got a chance to evaluate me early,” Bassey said. “They know who I am, they know what I’m about, what type of player I am, so I was blessed to get an opportunity to showcase myself.”
Bassey is projected a fifth or sixth round pick, which means he’ll be waiting for the biggest phone call of his life on Saturday.
“I’m expecting a Day 3 pick in the later rounds,” Bassey said. “But now it’s just the waiting game. It’s in God’s hands now. I did my time, I did my work, and I’m confident in the work I put in in both my career at Wake and throughout this draft process.”
“It’s really exciting, you know. My life changes whenever my name gets called. My family’s life will change and it’s really exciting to know the type of impact I’ll be able to have on them and myself going forward into the future.”
