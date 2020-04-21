West Point Kia plant to begin producing protective face shields

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia is beginning to manufacture protective face shields due to a nationwide shortage of personal protective equipment.
The face shields are being assembled by paid volunteers. KMMG is taking proper precautions and safety measures to keep volunteers safe.
“Giving back in meaningful ways is a key component of Kia Motors’ ‘Give It Everything’ strategy in the U.S. Our Accelerate the Good program identifies areas where Kia can make the biggest impact and we are proud to lend our manufacturing capabilities and talents to produce face shields that will protect America’s courageous healthcare workers,” said Sean Yoon, president and CEO, Kia Motors North America.
KMMG says they have a monthly capacity of 200,000 units.
Initial donations of protective masks will be made in Georgia, Alabama, California and New York.
