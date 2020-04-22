Alert Center Action Day for Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More clouds streaming into the Chattahoochee Valley as Wednesday marks a day of transition to stormier weather again on Thursday. A Level 3 out of 5 risk remains in place for all of our area tomorrow. We expect a few rounds of rain and storms.
The first batch should be non-severe Wednesday overnight into early Thursday morning, followed by another round tomorrow morning, which may stay confined to the northern tier of our area (closer toward I-85 & I-20). Damaging winds and hail look probable throughout the day, but the question is the development of tornadoes during the afternoon and evening with the 3rd round of storms. If tornadoes were to develop, we can’t rule out a strong tornado, but again, there is low confidence in this threat manifesting. So, bottom line, as we always recommend: prepare for the worst, but hope for the best. Put your severe weather safety plan in place, and have multiple ways to receive weather alerts. Fortunately, it looks like this time around, severe weather would be during the daylight hours (roughly 7 AM – 7PM). We’ll still need to fine-tune that timing as we monitor how the system evolves tomorrow.
Any lingering showers will come to an end Friday morning, with a welcome dose of warm sunshine to wrap up the work week. A few isolated thundershowers are possible on Saturday, but most of us will stay on the dry side with highs in the 80s still. The best news of all is that for the first time in a couple of weeks, the transition from Sunday to Monday will actually be a pleasant one! Sunny and seasonable with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. Our next chance of storms looks to hold off until next Wednesday, but let’s get through tomorrow first!
