Alert Center Action Day for Thursday

The first batch should be non-severe Wednesday overnight into early Thursday morning, followed by another round tomorrow morning, which may stay confined to the northern tier of our area (closer toward I-85 & I-20). Damaging winds and hail look probable throughout the day, but the question is the development of tornadoes during the afternoon and evening with the 3rd round of storms. If tornadoes were to develop, we can’t rule out a strong tornado, but again, there is low confidence in this threat manifesting. So, bottom line, as we always recommend: prepare for the worst, but hope for the best. Put your severe weather safety plan in place, and have multiple ways to receive weather alerts. Fortunately, it looks like this time around, severe weather would be during the daylight hours (roughly 7 AM – 7PM). We’ll still need to fine-tune that timing as we monitor how the system evolves tomorrow.