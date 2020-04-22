Chattahoochee Valley Libraries unveil virtual programs, summer reading programs

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Chattahoochee Valley Libraries announced a full line-up of virtual programs designed to entertain and educate all ages during the next several weeks.
The events will feature story times, genealogy lessons, music and concert performances, art lectures, escape rooms, and trivia contests that customers have grown to love when visiting their local library.
The virtual programs will explore a wide variety of topics in a fun format. A wide variety of platforms will be used (Facebook, YouTube, Google Hangouts and more) to make each event unique.
In addition to programs produced by library staff, CVL will be cross-posting virtual events from community partners such as the Columbus Museum and Columbus Symphony, as well as from authors and entertainers who have visited the libraries in the past few years.
Anyone is free to attend. A complete of programs can be found at CVLGA.org – just click on the “Spring into Summer Reading” link for the weekly schedule.
CVL is also bringing back Dial-A-Story, which is designed specifically for those who cannot currently connect to the internet. Dial-A-Story offers several tales for all aged children in both English and Spanish. To participate in Dial-A-Story, call 706-763-8121, press 1, then follow the directions.
In addition, CVL is beginning the Summer Reading Challenge early this year, with gift certificates being awarded weekly to winners of all ages who read 10 books or those who read for four hours.
The rules are simple, younger kids can read 10 books and older kids, teens and adults can read for 4 hours. Reading that equals one completion and an entry into the weekly drawing for gift certificates and the end-of-summer Grand Prize drawing for games, electronics, books and more.
Individuals and families can sign up by going to CVLGA.org and clicking on the “Spring Into Summer Reading” link for information on how to sign up with our registration partner READsquared.
