Columbus church to continue virtual service as COVID-19 restrictions lift

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many people may be wondering when places of worship will be allowed to reopen in Georgia since the governor announced his plans to slowly start reopening places beginning Friday.
Governor Brian Kepo said places of worship will be allowed to hold in-person services, but must follow strict social distancing protocols.
Adrian Chester, the pastor of Greater Beallwood Baptist Church in Columbus, said he will continue to have virtual worship for at least the next month.
"From a pastoral perspective, I believe it’s a tad bit premature to give people that leeway, especially since it is evident that there has not been adequate testing and that this virus is asymptomatic,” said Chester.
Chester said he will reevaluate once COVID-19 numbers start going down.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.