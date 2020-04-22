Coronavirus Response Fund awards $19K in grants to local organizations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Coronavirus Response Fund has awarded its next round of grants to organizations in the Chattahoochee Valley.
Chattahoochee Valley Community Foundation President Betsy Covington and United Way President Ben Moser announced the $19,000 in new grants being awarded.
Organizations receiving funds include:
- Beth Salem Presbyterian Church - 2 Fish 5 Loaves Food Pantry - to provide groceries for underserved and low-income community members
- Columbus Dream Center - to provide food for families in the North Highland area of Columbus
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation - in support of the renovation of the COVID-19 floor at Piedmont Columbus Regional
- YMCA - to provide childcare for staff and medical professionals at Piedmont Columbus Regional
This brings the total distributed by the fund to $692,600.
Global Payments/TSYS are currently matching donations to the Coronavirus Response Fund up to $100,000.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.