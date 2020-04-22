Crowder ready for NFL Draft

“It’s been fun being able to experience a lot of different things in the NFL process,” Crowder said, “talking to teams every day through FaceTime, stuff like that. I mean, of course it would have helped me out in the long run to be able to show what I can do, but I can control what I can control. All I can do is do what I’ve got to do with coaches, talk in interviews and stuff like that, just do a great job of that, and my film is going to have to do the rest.”