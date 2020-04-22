Crowder ready for NFL Draft

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been an uphill battle for Tae Crowder this year. Despite a solid senior season anchoring Georgia’s defense, the former Harris County Tiger didn’t receive an invite to the Senior Bowl or the NFL Combine. Then to top it off, Georgia’s pro day was cancelled because of the pandemic. He’s not letting it get to him.
“It’s been fun being able to experience a lot of different things in the NFL process,” Crowder said, “talking to teams every day through FaceTime, stuff like that. I mean, of course it would have helped me out in the long run to be able to show what I can do, but I can control what I can control. All I can do is do what I’ve got to do with coaches, talk in interviews and stuff like that, just do a great job of that, and my film is going to have to do the rest.”
He’s used to having to work for everything. He signed with Georgia as a running back, but the numbers game led to a move to middle linebacker. And boy oh boy did he thrive there, starting 18 games for the Dawgs, racking up 122 tackles, 10 for loss, picking off two passes and generally becoming a force in the middle. Call it good lessons in perseverance.
“I learned how to fight through adversity,” said Crowder. “I learned how to just keep pushing and keep going. It definitely taught me how to fight through things and just be a better person at the end of the day. It’s been a ride. It’s been a long process. It’s been hard, it’s been fun, it’s been times I didn’t know if I was going to keep playing football. But I’m blessed and I appreciate every bit of it.)”
And now, it’s time to take it to the next level. Crowder is projected as possible sixth or seventh round pick in the NFL Draft, which gets underway on Thursday night.
“It’s just a blessing to be in this position, to be able to experience what I’m going through, the whole process. Talking to NFL teams is a childhood dream for me. Coming from the bottom, coming from where I’m from and all the stuff I’ve been through, I can’t put it into words. I’m ready, yeah. I’m definitely ready and whatever team I go to, I’m going to give it all I’ve got.”
