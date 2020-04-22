EAMC partners with LifeSouth Blood Centers for clinical trial to help COVID-19 patients recover

(WTVM) - East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) and LifeSouth Community Blood Centers are partnering in a national clinical trial that would help COVID-19 patients recover more quickly.
Residents who had a confirmed COVID-19 case are encouraged to contact LifeSouth to determine if they’re eligible to donate plasma. The plasma donations would be helpful to patients in ICU.
Preliminary studies show that the antibodies in the blood of recovered COVID-19 patients can be helpful as they lessen the severity of the case. Each plasma donation for the trial can benefit two to three patients.
Recovered COVID-19 patients interested in donating plasma must meet the following criteria:
- A laboratory-confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19
- Complete recovery, i.e. no symptoms without fever- or symptom-reducing medication for at least 14 days before the donation
- If it has been fewer than 28 days since completion of symptoms, donors must have a documented negative result by one or more nasal swab specimens or a molecular diagnostic blood test. If neither of these tests was performed, a positive antibody test confirming the patient has COVID-19 antibodies is acceptable.
For questions regarding donations, email LifeSouth at medicaloffice@lifesouth.org or call (888) 795-2707.
Eligible donors can can register to donate plasma here.
