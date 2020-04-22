Fishing and water activities increase during COVID-19 pandemic

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - With stay at home orders still in effect in Alabama and Georgia, many throughout the Chattahoochee Valley are turning to the outdoors to find things to do.
Chris Wright, manager at the Lee County Public Fishing Lake, said their business has been booming during the stay at home order in Alabama.
He said this past Saturday, they sold 400 fishing permits, which is double or triple what they normally do. Those at the lake Wednesday said fishing is a good way to get out and about while still abiding by state and federal guidelines.
"We've got a lot more increase in business, a lot more increase in traffic than we normally have,” said Wright. “So, it's helped tremendously. What more could be safer, plus you can help feed your family."
"You can still practice social distancing, said fisherman Terrance Jones. “It's not too crowded out here. The lake is pretty big. You’ve got room to still enjoy yourself and still practice social distancing."
Wright said they’re ensuring everyone abides by social distancing guidelines by staying six feet apart. He also said they’re only allowing three people in the store at one time.
