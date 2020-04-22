Ga. Representative Sanford Bishop cautions against reopening economy

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some lawmakers in Washington are also voicing their concerns about the governor’s decision to reopen some Georgia businesses starting Friday.
Congressman Sanford Bishop said he worries this is happening too soon.
Bishop said we’re already in a bad situation with the pandemic and that we’re exposing ourselves to a further outbreak in Georgia with certain businesses being able to open back up in less than two days.
“I’m worried about it. I’m concerned about it and I really seriously wish that the governor rethink that," the congressman said.
Bishop said he’s just not sure that Georgia is in a position where it’s safe for some people to start going back to work.
“I suspect that the inconvenience that we suffered by staying inside would be multiplied many times if we have a second wave by the grief and the infections, and the impending deaths that would recur from going back too soon," he said.
Georgia is ranked 46th in the country for completed tests per 1,000 people, according to Bishop.
“There are people who don’t know that they’re infected because we don’t have widespread testing sufficient to really give us a reliable indicator of how bad the spread is out there," Bishop explained.
Bishop said that businesses allowed to reopen but may decide to stay closed due to COVID-19 should still be able to get coronavirus-related assistance.
“They would be eligible, in my opinion, for all of the benefits that were given in the legislation. I don’t think that the governor opening it will take away those benefits at all, as long as they establish that they’re closed because of the coronavirus," he said.
Bishop was heading back up to Washington Wednesday night for a vote on the most recent bill he said will bring additional resources to help those severely impacted by the coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.