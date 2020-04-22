Georgia National Guard sanitizes Columbus nursing home

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As part of Governor Brian Kemp’s recent orders, the Georgia National Guard is visiting various nursing homes around the state.
Thrive at Green Island Nursing Home houses 49 seniors. They don’t have any reported cases of COVID-19, but that didn’t stop the guard from paying them a visit Wednesday morning to help clean the facility for preventative measures.
According to 2nd Lt. Charles Borre with the Georgia National Guard Infectious Control Team, service members focus on the most “touched” areas of the facility.
“Multiple crews, when they go in, they use disinfection solution to hand wipe the walls and everywhere patients and staff might touch,” he said.
The teams dress in protective gear and once inside, they keep a safe distance from the residents and use the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommended chemicals to kill the coronavirus.
“We also do a fogging treatment that does broad areas and disinfects the facility to prevent the spread,” Borre said.
The Georgia Department of Public Health said the number of cases in these long-term health facilities grows daily. But thanks to the implementation of the infection control teams, which were created and employed the past two weeks, nursing homes across the state now have a better shot at battling the novel coronavirus.
Borre said he is proud of the work he’s doing because he gets to lend a hand to those who need it the most.
“The facilities that we have gone to have been very grateful and it’s been a real privilege for me to lead a team like this," Borre said. "Everyone here is a volunteer. Everyone has been motivated and is working along great.”
Kemp said the infectious control teams will aid in keeping elderly populations as healthy as possible. He said this will help enable the state to conserve medical supplies and hospital bed space.
