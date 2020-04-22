House of Representatives urges Gov. Kemp to immediately rescind executive action opening state

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The start of Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s plan to slowly re-open the state is approaching. House Democrats are asking Kemp to immediately rescind that executive order.
The representatives said Kemp’s plan is “too much, too soon.” A letter sent to Kemp was signed by most if not all House Democrats, asking him to wait.
Starting April 24, Kemp is allowing certain businesses to reopen, including salons, gyms, and places of worship. Restaurants and entertainment businesses like bowling alleys and movie theaters can begin reopening April 27.
“The entities I am reopening are not reopening business as usual. Each of these entities will be subject to specific restrictions including adherence to the minimum basic operations, social distancing, and regular sanitation," Kemp said.
The from state representatives urges Kemp to immediately rescind his decision and the executive action reading “we must be clear eyed and honest about the challenges that lie ahead.”
“It is too much, too soon," representative Carolyn Hugley said.
Most if not all Democrats at the State House of Representatives signed the letter.
“The guidelines from the federal government say you have to have 14 days where you had a decline in cases. We don’t have that. Georgia does not meet the requirements for phase one and it seems like we’re just going all the way to the end of the chart," Hugley said.
“Dr. Fauci has said at the national level that when you go back in history and look at other pandemics and other influenza’s that if you start back with opening up businesses and having doing away with shelter in place, and doing away with social distancing, you can have a resurgence that’s worse than what you had in the beginning,” Representative Debbie Buckner said.
Local representatives also want Kemp to give local leaders, who know their communities best, a chance to govern as they see fit, adding in the letter “we therefore urge you to permit local governments to enact more restrictive measures as necessary to protect their communities.”
Hugley said right now, the house has not heard back from the governor on the letter.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.