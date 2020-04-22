Kia Motors to extend suspension of vehicle production at West Point plant

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspension of vehicle production at a Kia Motors plant in West Point is being extended due to COVID-19 coronavirus.
Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia began a production suspension on March 30. That suspension is now set to expire on May 1. Officials say vehicle production will begin again on Monday, May 4.
KMMG has been conducting additional cleaning and disinfecting processes during the closure.
Officials also say that as production begins again, protective measures will be put in place, including temperature scanning, face masks as required PPE, social distancing enhancements, “Grab and Go” food vending and site access restrictions.
