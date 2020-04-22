Knight-Swift: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) _ Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $65.4 million.
The Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 44 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.
The trucking company posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.09 billion.
Knight-Swift shares have fallen nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased slightly more than 1% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KNX