Martin Luther King Jr.’s son endorses Teresa Tomlinson in U.S. Senate race

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Former Columbus mayor Teresa Tomlinson now has the backing of the son of one of the greatest civil rights leaders in history in her bid for the U.S. Senate.
Martin Luther King, III has endorsed Tomlinson in her bid for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by David Perdue.
“I’m asking you to join me in voting for Teresa Tomlinson for U.S. Senate. True leaders exercise bold action to do what is right. As Mayor of Columbus, Georgia, Teresa tackled tough issues and made transformational change. She made Columbus better through good government, and she will do the same for our state and our country in the United States Senate,” King stated.
“One cannot run for office as a Georgia Democrat without being acutely aware of our state’s political history — one grounded in struggle, protest, and ultimate progress, led by the African-American, faith, and labor communities,” said Tomlinson.
Jon Ossoff and Sarah Riggs Amico are also running for the Democratic nomination.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.