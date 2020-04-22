Phenix City school surprises senior with motorcade for his 18th birthday

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Phenix City high school senior turned 18 Wednesday and his community put on a birthday motorcade to celebrate his special day.
Grant Parham is a senior at Glenwood School. His family, friends, and coaches came together to surprise him at his job with the motorcade.
Parham’s mother said this was a great way to celebrate her son’s 18th birthday since many seniors are missing out on prom and even graduations this year.
"He's a great kid and we are all a family,” said Parham’s mother, Denise McClary. “Our Glenwood family is family. We're a tribe and we love our kids. We love our seniors, our teachers, our coaches, and our administrators."
"Thank you to them,” said Parham. “I love them so much. I'm glad they're a part of my life and I wouldn't trade them for anything."
Frankie Mitchem, headmaster of the Glenwood School, said the administrators miss all of thes tudens, but he’s proud of how well everyone has adjusted to off-campus learning.
