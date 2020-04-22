3 Pine Mountain Post Office employees test positive for coronavirus

By Olivia Gunn | April 22, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT - Updated April 22 at 7:33 PM

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - Three employees at the Pine Mountain Post Office have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) said Wednesday that it’s in the process of reaching out to the local public health office and will follow the guidelines to be provided.

The postal services said it believes the risk is low for Pine Mountain Post Office employees but will keep the employees apprised as new information and guidance becomes available.

The post office remains fully operational.

See the full statement on the confirmed cases below:

The U.S. Postal Service (Postal Service) has learned that three employees at the Pine Mountain, GA, Post Office tested positive for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).
We are in the process of reaching out to the local public health office and will follow the guidance they provide. We believe the risk is low for employees who work at the Pine Mountain, GA, Post Office, but we will keep our employees apprised as new information and guidance becomes available.
As you may know, under the Rehabilitation Act and the Privacy Act, specific employee medical information must be kept confidential and may only be shared in very limited circumstances. Therefore, the Postal Service cannot share the name of the employee who tested positive for COVID-19 or further specifics of his or her medical condition.
The safety and well-being of our employees is our highest priority. To ensure the health of our employees, we are continuing to follow recommended guidance and strategies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

To reduce the health risk for employees and customers, the postal service is ensuring millions of masks, gloves, and cleaning and sanitizing products are available and distributed to more than 30,000 locations each day. It’s also reinforcing workplace behaviors that promote healthy interactions, social distancing, and risk minimization, and more.

