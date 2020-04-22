3 Pine Mountain Post Office employees test positive for coronavirus

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - Three employees at the Pine Mountain Post Office have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The United States Postal Service (USPS) said Wednesday that it’s in the process of reaching out to the local public health office and will follow the guidelines to be provided.
The postal services said it believes the risk is low for Pine Mountain Post Office employees but will keep the employees apprised as new information and guidance becomes available.
The post office remains fully operational.
See the full statement on the confirmed cases below:
To reduce the health risk for employees and customers, the postal service is ensuring millions of masks, gloves, and cleaning and sanitizing products are available and distributed to more than 30,000 locations each day. It’s also reinforcing workplace behaviors that promote healthy interactions, social distancing, and risk minimization, and more.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.