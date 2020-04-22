Severe Storms Possible Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A strong area of low pressure will push across the area on Thursday. Two rounds of severe weather are possible, the first in the morning, and then another round in the evening. There is still lots of uncertainty with the potential round of storms Thursday evening. Regardless, the entire WTVM viewing area in under a Level 3 " Enhanced" severe risk tomorrow, with damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain, and perhaps an isolated tornado possible. The storms will be gone by Thursday night.
Friday looks great with lots of sunshine, with a warm breeze as highs approach 80 degrees. A cold front will sweep into the area on Saturday, bringing a chance of a shower or storm during the afternoon. Behind it, sunshine, along with cooler & drier air returns for Sunday into the work week next week.
