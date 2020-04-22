State-Federal Task Force to investigate COVID-19-related crime in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said there are a lot of thieves looking to take advantage of folks in Alabama during the pandemic.
Marshall announced the creation of a state-federal task force to investigate financial crimes related to COVID-19.
The task force, which is made up of more than a dozen state and federal agencies, will be a subcommittee of the Economic Crime Alliance of Alabama (ECAA), and will investigate a broad range of crimes arising from the coronavirus pandemic which will then be referred to prosecutors from the Attorney General’s Office, local district attorneys and the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices for prosecution.
Among the crimes to be investigated are stimulus payment fraud, personal protective equipment fraud, COVID-19 testing and treatment fraud, fake charities related to coronavirus, price gouging, hoarding of personal protective equipment designated as scarce, fraud targeting the elderly, and other fraudulent and criminal behavior associated with the current pandemic.
“As our nation and state grapple with the societal disruption of a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, criminal elements have preyed upon widespread fear and uncertainty to victimize the public,” said Attorney General Marshall. “Due to the broad nature of the financial crimes being perpetrated against the public, a dedicated team of state and federal partners has been assembled to channel resources and expertise to identify criminals and bring them to justice.”
Complaints of illegal activity regarding COVID-19 can be directed to the Alabama Attorney General’s Office via the following email: ReportCovid19Crime@AlabamaAg.Gov.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.