Urgent care center expanding COVID-19 testing throughout East Ala.

(WTVM) - An urgent care facility in East Alabama is increasing availability of testing in the area and hopes to help the community stay safe as states lift stay at home orders.
Stopwatch Urgent Care is expanding its COVID-19 testing to multiple places in East Alabama such as Opelika and Ladonia.
Anyone can get tested for the coronavirus at these locations. You don’t have to show certain symptoms or have any exposure to the virus to get tested. Officials with Stopwatch Urgent Care said it is important to provide testing for everyone in the area because many people are asymptomatic or showing minimal symptoms.
"We're really excited about the fact that we're about to test anybody that wants to be tested,” said Dr. Kyle Adams, chief medical officer at Stopwatch Urgent Care Centers. “This is going to be really important in flattening that curve. We're happy to see you. Come on in, get tested, and that way you can know if you're safe to go back to your family, go back to work. Employers can use us to get their employees tested."
Officials said insurance should cover the entire cost. It will take three to five says to get results back.
For a list of testing locations and to make an appointment, click here.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.