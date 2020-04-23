‘Be the Sunshine:’ New mural on display in Uptown Columbus

View this post on Instagram

The #confettiSUNSHINEwall ! To me, “being the sunshine" means extending kindness, love, and joy to others with the intention of brightening their world. Right now, I see the power of sunshine more than ever through the healthcare heroes, food bank volunteers, and everyone else stepping up to help in this time of need. I hope all my confetti walls remind you that your actions matter whether you’re able to contribute in a big way or small. I think sometimes the little things we do in everyday life (calling a friend just to check in or bringing a neighbor food) feel insignificant, but it's like a piece of confetti: alone it looks unimportant, but, together, they ultimately add up into something big, bright, and beautiful. When you look at the confetti sunshine wall and read the reminder to "be the sunshine," I hope that's the message you take away: that you can make a difference by being the sunshine one small act of kindness at a time ☀️ You can visit this mural at the corner of 12th St & 2nd Ave in downtown Columbus GA!