COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is a brief window for severe weather this evening as a second round of showers & storms potentially build over central Georgia & Alabama. If a storm becomes severe, threats include damaging winds, hail, and perhaps an isolated tornado south of Highway 80. Storms will clear the area well before midnight.
Friday looks beautiful, with lots of sun, and highs approaching 80 degrees. A cold front will push across the area on Saturday, ahead of it, an increase in clouds & a stray storm late. Behind the front, high pressure will build in for Sunday into early next week. Temperatures look seasonable with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s & lows in the 40s & 50s.
Next respectable rain chance doesn’t come until midweek next week.
