CenterState: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) _ CenterState Banks Inc. (CSFL) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $35.4 million.
The Winter Haven, Florida-based bank said it had earnings of 28 cents per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $232.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $209.1 million, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $194.7 million.
CenterState shares have declined 41% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $14.73, a fall of 41% in the last 12 months.
