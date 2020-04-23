Columbus gang member faces 20 charges of theft, fraud

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have cleared nearly a dozen cases of car break-ins, theft and fraud with the arrest of a Columbus gang member.
The CPD Property Crimes Unit underwent several investigations into multiple reports of vehicle break-ins, automobile thefts and financial card theft and use during the first half of April.
19-year-old Tresean Marquez Persaud, a confirmed member of the Gangster Disciples, was identified as the first suspect in connection to several of those cases.
Persaud is connected to incidents in the following areas:
- Sequoia Drive
- Charter Oaks
- Ritch Haven Drive
- Robin’s Nest Subdivision
- Schomburg Road
- Weems Road
He is facing the following charges, clearing eleven cases:
- Seven counts of entering an auto
- Four counts of theft by taking (motor vehicle)
- Four counts of financial transaction card fraud
- Three counts of financial transaction card theft
- Two counts of participation in criminal gang activity
Additional arrests are expected in connection to these cases.
