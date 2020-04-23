Columbus gang member faces 20 charges of theft, fraud

Columbus gang member faces 20 charges of theft, fraud
Tresean Persaud, facing 20 theft, fraud charges (Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Jones | April 23, 2020 at 10:20 AM EDT - Updated April 23 at 10:20 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have cleared nearly a dozen cases of car break-ins, theft and fraud with the arrest of a Columbus gang member.

The CPD Property Crimes Unit underwent several investigations into multiple reports of vehicle break-ins, automobile thefts and financial card theft and use during the first half of April.

19-year-old Tresean Marquez Persaud, a confirmed member of the Gangster Disciples, was identified as the first suspect in connection to several of those cases.

Persaud is connected to incidents in the following areas:

  • Sequoia Drive
  • Charter Oaks
  • Ritch Haven Drive
  • Robin’s Nest Subdivision
  • Schomburg Road
  • Weems Road

He is facing the following charges, clearing eleven cases:

  • Seven counts of entering an auto
  • Four counts of theft by taking (motor vehicle)
  • Four counts of financial transaction card fraud
  • Three counts of financial transaction card theft
  • Two counts of participation in criminal gang activity

Additional arrests are expected in connection to these cases.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.